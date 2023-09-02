Shooting in Hagersville, Ont. leads to serious injuries, one arrest
An arrest has been made and one person with serious injuries was airlifted to hospital following an early morning shooting in Hagersville, Ont.
Haldimand County OPP say a person went to a Hagersville hospital with a gunshot wound around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday.
The person was then airlifted to a Hamilton hospital with serious injuries.
Police say they took a person into custody a short time later. No charges have been laid yet.
OPP believe it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.
Police add that updates will be provided, but are asking anyone with information to contact Haldimand County OPP.
