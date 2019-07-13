Featured
Shooting in Guelph leaves one person injured
A heavy police presence can be seen at the Super 8 motel in Guelph after a person was shot. (CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, July 13, 2019 11:41PM EDT
Police say that one person has been shot and has suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. They have no one in custody.
A heavy police presence could be seen in the area of Silvercreek Parkway North and Woodlawn Road West, near the Super 8 motel.
Police are in the early stages of the investigation and have numerous officers and cruisers on scene.
We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.