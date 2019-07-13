

CTV Kitchener





Police say that one person has been shot and has suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. They have no one in custody.

A heavy police presence could be seen in the area of Silvercreek Parkway North and Woodlawn Road West, near the Super 8 motel.

Police are in the early stages of the investigation and have numerous officers and cruisers on scene.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.