KITCHENER -- Brantford police are investigating a possible connection between a shooting at a hotel on Saturday morning and a shooting in Toronto that left a 12-year-old boy in life-threatening condition.

Officers were called to the Comfort Inn on King George Road at around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. Police say four men arrived at the hotel in a vehicle and fired multiple shots into a room on the ground floor. They fled the scene in the vehicle, which was silver.

No one was injured and police say it was targeted.

Brantford police say they're working with Toronto police to investigate a connection between the incident in Brantford and a shooting later that same day on Stong Court in the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue. Four people were injured, including a 12-year-old boy who was left in life-threatening condition.

Two people have been arrested in relation to the Toronto incident, and police have seized three loaded firearms.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the vehicle in Brantford or captured dash camera video to contact them.