Shooting at Cambridge residence under investigation
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, January 7, 2019 10:42AM EST
An early morning shooting in Cambridge is under investigation.
Police believe a gun was shot into a home on Scott Road on Sunday at about 1:15 a.m.
Investigators believe that this was a targeted incident.
No one was injured as a result of the shooting.
There were no suspect descriptions provided.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to call police.