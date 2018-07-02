

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





Shelters provide resources to those experiencing homelessness, especially in extreme weather conditions.

During this week’s heat advisory in Waterloo Region, the staff at Bridges on Simcoe Street in Cambridge has seen resources diminished.

While bed numbers have stayed fairly consistent, things like sunscreen, aloe vera gel, hats, socks, deodorant and fluids have been in high demand.

The need for these items is a window into the needs of those experiencing homelessness.

“For me, it’s a real point of self-reflection, like the privilege it is for me to take for granted that I can walk into any drug store or grocery store and purchase sunscreen,” said Lynn Perry of the Cambridge Shelter Corporation.

She said that the shelter needs community support more than ever with donations of such items.

Scott Robertson used the services at Bridges over five years ago before he moved into his own apartment.

He has been volunteering with the shelter ever since.

“I really appreciate this place, this place did help me, I had to do a lot of work on my own but it did help me,” Robertson said.

He said that a safe place to sit in air conditioning and replenish fluids makes a big difference in extreme temperatures.

Perry said supporting people in tough circumstances is a great opportunity to show community support.

“I think it really is an excellent time for us as a community to show up for someone, and to make them feel seen and make them feel valued,” she said.

Bridges provides emergency shelter for 78. On July 1, they were in the 60s.

The heat advisory is expected to last until July 5.

With reporting from Heather Senoran.