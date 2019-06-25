Featured
Sheep thieves target Bruce County property twice
A sheep peers over the back of another sheep as the flock grazes in a meadow in Birkwitz, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Matthias Rietschel)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, June 25, 2019 1:52PM EDT
OPP are trying to track down some sheep thieves in Bruce County.
They say someone took 25 of the animals from an address on Concession 6 in Arran-Elderslie between June 16 and June 21.
Then on June 22 another three sheep were stolen.
Anyone who may have information on the thefts is asked to contact South Bruce OPP.