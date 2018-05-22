Featured
Sheep shot and killed; police investigating
A sheep peers over the back of another sheep as the flock grazes in a meadow in Birkwitz, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Matthias Rietschel)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, May 22, 2018 2:31PM EDT
A female sheep was shot and killed in a rural area northwest of the Erin town centre.
According to Wellington County OPP, the dead ewe was discovered Saturday afternoon at a property on Eighth Line near Erin-Garafraxa Town Line.
It is believed that the animal was killed sometime between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., likely with a smaller-caliber rifle.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.