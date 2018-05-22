

CTV Kitchener





A female sheep was shot and killed in a rural area northwest of the Erin town centre.

According to Wellington County OPP, the dead ewe was discovered Saturday afternoon at a property on Eighth Line near Erin-Garafraxa Town Line.

It is believed that the animal was killed sometime between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., likely with a smaller-caliber rifle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.