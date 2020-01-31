A Kitchener man will spend another two years and three months behind bars for sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Michael Bidilici, 39, was sentenced in court on Friday, where a statement from the victim was also heard.

The teen, who was attacked in a tunnel as she was walking home from Resurrection High School in February 2017, wrote that she detached herself from her once tight-knit family.

“I had an immediate breakdown”, she wrote.

“I suffer from anxiety, lack of sleep, and flashbacks.”

The victim’s parents wrote that anger cannot describe their feelings.

“He was on the hunt for his next victim, and she was his next victim”, they wrote.

“She went to school a confident young lady … she came home black and blue, scarred and hollow inside.”

In a rare move, the judge allowed Bidilici’s mother to address the court.



She turned directly to the vicitm’s family and said she was deeply sorry for her son’s actions.

“First thing I told my son, what if it was me?”, she said.

“What if it was his sister, if he had one?”

She added that she was worried about her son’s behavior.

“I went to the probation officer twice that he’s not taking meds. I was told there was nothing he could do,” she said.

Court heard that Bidilici served time for a sexual assault inside Resurrection High School in early 2016, and was out for two months when the attack in the tunnel took place.

Bidilici also spoke in court.

“I’d like to say sorry to the victims,” he said.

“I acknowledge I’m doing better now that I’m on medication … it will probably be something I have to take for the rest of my life.”

In addition to the time he will have to serve, Bidilici has also been labelled a long-term offender.

When released, he will be on probation for 10 years.