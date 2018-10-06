

CTV Kitchener





A Guelph family has been displaced after flames broke out in the basement of their home Friday night.

When crews arrived at 528 Woolwich Street just after 7 p.m., the two-storey home was already filled with smoke.

Cherry Snarr says her 15-year-old brother had taken their dog for a walk.

“He couldn’t even see his own bedroom which is only 3 feet away from the front door,” says Snarr.

At least eight other pets died in the fire.

Snarr says her step-father was at work and her mother is currently in hospital waiting for heart surgery.

“She’s been so excited to beat this, get home and get the surgery done. Now she doesn’t have a home to come back to.”

Snarr says the family lost everything.

“Childhood photos. I had a brother that passed away, all of his belongings. All we had left is gone.”

Friends are now collecting donations, including household items, food, clothing and gift cards.

Natasha Parsons says she’s happy to help Snarr’s family.

“When I had nowhere to live, they took me in. They always made sure I had food in my stomach.”

Damage has been pegged at $150,000.

Guelph Fire says the home is no longer liveable. The Red Cross has put the family up in a hotel until Tuesday, but they say they don’t know where they’ll go after that.

The cause of the fire, while not considered suspicious, is still under investigation.