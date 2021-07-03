KITCHENER -- Public health officials are reporting a sharp jump in the number of overdoses in the last month in Brant County.

The health unit says there have been 29 overdoses reported and three deaths during June.

The incidents are all under investigation by Brantford police. Officials suspect fentanyl and carfentanil to be factors as they are known to be circulating in the community.

Residents are being urged to carry naloxone and never use alone.