'Sharp increase' in stunt driving this month: Guelph police
Guelph police say there has been a recent increase in stunt driving charges, with 14 charges laid so far this year.
Police said the first eight days of February saw officers lay eight stunt driving charges.
A spokesperson for Guelph police told CTV News the eight charges during February have been a sharp increase.
Police said stunt driving most often involves excessive speeding, where drivers travel 50km/h or more over the speed limit when the posted limit is 80 km/h, or when drivers travel 40km/h or more on a roadway with a speed limit of 80km/h.
“Most residential streets in Guelph have a speed limit of 40 km/h, and school zones are 30 km/h,” police said in a news release. “It is the responsibility of the driver to know the speed limit of the roads they are driving on and drive within the limit. Speed limits have been reduced as it is a proven fact the lower the speed, the greater the survivability should there be a collision.”
Stunt driving can also include behaviours such as intentionally cutting off other vehicles or preventing other vehicles from passing, police said.
