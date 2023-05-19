'Share the road safely' police urge ahead of long weekend travel

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are out in full force as people hit the roads heading to cottages and campgrounds to celebrate Victoria Day long weekend.

“This is certainly a big weekend for a lot of folks,” Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said Friday. “Anyone’s who’s travelling up on the highways, please watch out for motorcyclists, pedestrians, bicyclists, vulnerable road users – we just need everyone to do their part and share the road safely.”

Schmidt said highways have been busy since early Friday morning, and that’s expected to continue.

Officers will be looking for drivers who are impaired, distracted, driving aggressively, and people not wearing seatbelts.

Police will also be out on the water, keeping an eye on boaters and along trails.

While it’s a big weekend for people heading out of town, there’s also plenty going on in Waterloo region. Check out a full list here.