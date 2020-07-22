KITCHENER -- The Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 60-year-old Erin man with multiple offences, including sexual interference, sexual assault and counselling suicide.

Police say they began their investigation in early July, looking into a series of historical sexual assaults and other related offences between 2007 and 2014. Police say the offences all occurred in the town of Erin and the Township of Centre Wellington.

Police say the victim was a minor at the time and was known to the accused.

A 60-year-old Erin man is facing the following charges:

Sexual Assault on a Person Under 16 Years of Age

Invitation to Sexual Touching on a Person Under 16 Years of Age

Sexual interference

Sexual exploitation

Counselling suicide

Administering noxious thing

Possession of child pornography

Make sexually explicit material available to a person under 14 years of age

The man is scheduled to appear in court in Guelph on Sept. 29.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.