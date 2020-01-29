KITCHENER -- A sentencing hearing is underway in the case of the sexual assault of a Kitchener high school student.

Michael Bidilici, 39, pleaded guilty in November of 2018, admitting he attacked the teen while she was walking home on a well-travelled path from school.

Wednesday's hearing saw both sides suggesting the man be deemed a long-term offender.

When the attack happened, he had only been out of custody for 65 days. The Crown tells CTV that he was previously convicted for sexually assaulting another student inside Resurrection Catholic Secondary School.

According to the agreed statement of facts read out in court, the most recent attack happened on a trail outside the school.

The victim saw the man on the trail, and court heard that "he asked her if she wanted to do something. She told him no and kept walking."

That's when "Bidilici turned around and started to follow her towards the tunnel. The student pulled out her phone in case she had to call 9-1-1. By the time she entered the tunnel, Bidilici was walking beside her."

Moments later he attacked the teen, who fought back, yelling "rape, fire, help!"

Court heard that Bidilici stopped, pulled up his pants and ran, after another student was approaching and had phoned police.

The man was arrested and charged shortly after.

The Crown noted that "Bidilici admits he has an inability to control his sexual impulses. His victim pool is any young woman he comes across."

The joint submission is asking for a little more than two years in prison on top of his time already spent behind bars.

A judge will hand down her decision on Friday.