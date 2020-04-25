WATERLOO -- Police are looking for a suspect in a reported sexual assault who was last seen on a bike riding east to Fergus.

OPP responded to the incident around 9 p.m. on Friday in the Elora-Cataract Trail.

The female victim was reportedly sexually assaulted by a man on a bicycle.

He fled the scene on his bike and is described as Caucasian, around 5’10, roughly 150 pounds, sparse facial hair on upper lip and chin, wearing black reading glasses, baggy black hoodie, black pants, and a black beanie hat.

OPP were unable to find the suspect after canvassing the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP.