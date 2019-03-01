

CTV Kitchener





Regional police are looking to identify a man in connection to a reported sexual assault.

The incident happened on Feb. 24 just before 1 p.m. at the Cambridge Centre on Hespeler Road.

A female had reported that she had been approached by a male and sexually assaulted.

The male then left the area in an older blue GMC Safari minivan.

Police released the attached image in an effort to identify the person. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.