Sexual assault at Cambridge arena under investigation
Waterloo regional police are investigating a report of a sexual assault at the Galt Arena Gardens.
A female youth was sexually assaulted at the Cambridge arena on Nov. 3 at 7:40 p.m., according to officials.
Police say the suspect is a male but have provided no further description.
No injuries were reported.
RCMP arrests Hydro-Quebec employee on espionage charges
The RCMP has arrested a Montreal-area Hydro-Quebec employee Monday morning for allegedly selling trade secrets to the Chinese government.
Health Canada says it has secured more foreign supply of children's pain medication
As parents continue to struggle to find pain and fever medications for their children amid an uptick in respiratory illnesses, Health Canada announced Monday that it has secured a foreign supply of children's acetaminophen. This incoming supply will be available for retail purchase, or for parents to access at community pharmacies 'in the coming weeks.'
Dallas air show victims named; NTSB investigation underway
Officials on Monday identified the six men killed in a deadly collision between two vintage military aircraft at a Dallas air show, all of whom were experienced aviators with years of flight training.
Russia bans 100 Canadians including Margaret Atwood, Jim Carrey
Russia's Foreign Ministry announced Monday that 100 Canadians have been added to the list of people banned from entering the country in response to sanctions against Russia by Canada.
8-year-old Ontario girl dies after suspected murder-suicide
An eight-year-old old girl is dead following a suspected murder-suicide in Oshawa, Ont. over the weekend, Durham Regional Police said Monday.
Adopt all 'layers of protection' to help most vulnerable, doctors say as respiratory viruses spread
Doctors are stressing the importance of masking and other ways to help protect yourself and others amid a growing number of respiratory illnesses in recent weeks.
Elon Musk pay package at Tesla challenged in court
Testimony began Monday in a Delaware courtroom where Tesla shareholders are challenging a compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk potentially worth more than US$55 billion.
'Freedom Convoy' did not pose threat to the security of Canada: CSIS director
New documents released by the public inquiry investigating the government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act show the director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service felt the 'Freedom Convoy' did not pose a threat to the security of Canada.
The answers to improving Canada's health-care system could be in space, according to these astronauts
A new article published in the Canadian Family Physician Journal details how space medicine could expand health care on Earth, by using technology meant for deep space exploration.
London
Young Londoner tries to help double amputee lying helpless near LHSC
Near one of London, Ont.’s busiest intersection rests Tom, a 59-year-old a double amputee. It’s Monday morning, and Tom has been lying on the ground, just outside the property of the London Health Sciences Centre's Victoria Hospital campus for the better part of four days. Tom is saddened most people driving by fail to notice him, but not all pass by.
Attempted robbery leads to stabbing, arrests: LPS
A London man is recovering from stab wounds after an altercation over the weekend.
Fatal crash in Grey County over the weekend
One person has died following a two-vehicle crash in West Grey over the weekend. Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, police, fire and EMS responded to the incident on Grey Road 4 between Allan Park Road and Grey Road 3.
Windsor
County of Essex making masks mandatory at indoor facilities
The County of Essex is once again requiring that masks be worn in county facilities.
Windsor man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor
Windsor police have arrested a 31-year-old Windsor man on charges of sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a minor.
Barrie
Hospitals overwhelmed with 'unheard-of levels' of sick children
Pediatric units are overwhelmed with an "unheard-of level" of sick children as the triple threat of respiratory viruses, COVID-19, RSV, and influenza circulates.
Multi-vehicle crash sends two to hospital near Orangeville
Provincial police are investigating a serious multi-vehicle collision west of Orangeville that sent two people to the hospital.
Attempted armed robbery at Georgina convenience store under investigation
Police seek witnesses as they investigate an armed robbery at a Georgina convenience store over the weekend.
Northern Ontario
Bus company replacing North Bay hockey team's equipment lost in fire
Tisdale Bus Lines Ltd. says it’s going to help cover the cost of new hockey equipment for the North Bay Trappers AAA U18 team after its motor coach caught fire Sunday night.
Two face charges after OPP find weapons, drug during traffic stop
Two men from Ajax, Ont., are facing multiple charges after a traffic stop on Highway 17 in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township on Saturday.
Northern police services lit Trees of Hope Sunday
In a solemn ceremonies Sunday night, police services in Timmins and Greater Sudbury joined eight other police services across Ontario in a multi-community event honouring and raising awareness Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.
Ottawa
OPP investigating fatal crash east of Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash east of Ottawa.
-
BREAKING | Ontario back in deficit while pledging billions in affordability initiatives
Just months after the Ontario government touted a $2.1-billion surplus for 2021-22, the province is yet again in the red.
Toronto
BREAKING | Ontario back in deficit while pledging billions in affordability initiatives
Just months after the Ontario government touted a $2.1-billion surplus for 2021-22, the province is yet again in the red.
Ontario's top doctor 'strongly' recommends masking indoors
Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health is 'strongly recommending' -- but not mandating -- masking in all indoor public settings as some pediatric hospitals across the province say they’ve been overwhelmed by an influx of sick patients in recent weeks.
-
Ontario government tables bill to repeal education-worker law
Ontario has tabled legislation to repeal a law that imposed a contract on education workers and banned them from striking.
Montreal
Quebec's College of Physicians recommends masking in public as child respiratory infections surge
Quebec's College of Physicians is recommending the use of masks in public as hospitals battle a surge of respiratory virus cases among children. Children's hospitals across the country are stretched thin, in part due to the rise of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common childhood bug that can lead to hospitalization in severe cases. According to Canada's latest report on respiratory viruses, RSV levels are above what's expected for this time of year, and rising.
College in Laval pauses classes, holds healing day after shooting and lockdown
After students and staff were on lockdown for hours Friday night after a shooting in a nearby park, Montmorency College in Laval, Que. will be holding a wellness day in lieu of learning.
Atlantic
N.B. sees first significant snowfall in the Maritimes, more to come Wednesday
New Brunswick has seen the first significant snowfall of the season in the Maritimes. Several centimetres of snow fell on parts of northern New Brunswick Sunday night into Monday morning, with reports of 16 centimetres of snow in Grand Falls, N.B.
'Torrential rain' causes flooding in Newfoundland town already devastated by Fiona
A southwestern Newfoundland community already overwhelmed by the destruction wrought by post-tropical storm Fiona is now dealing with flooding after a weekend of heavy rainfall.
N.B. police investigating financial extortion of teenage boys on social media
The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating several reports of teenage boys being financially extorted online.
Winnipeg
Woman fatally shot over the weekend; homicide unit investigating
Winnipeg police are investigating the homicide of a Winnipeg woman who was fatally shot over the weekend.
-
'Why should this sit there and collect dust?': Vintage jean store reopens in Winnipeg after being closed for more than 30 years
Winnipeggers who like to buy vintage clothing have the perfect opportunity to add to their wardrobe as a local jean shop that was in operation between the late '70s and early '90s is now back in business.
Calgary
Calgary council to hold special meeting ahead of Chu's time as deputy mayor
The City of Calgary has scheduled a special meeting of council for Tuesday afternoon, weeks ahead of what would be the start of Ward 4 Coun. Sean Chu's time as deputy mayor.
Sources: Ticats acquire rights to veteran quarterback Mitchell from Stampeders
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will have first crack at giving quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell a new CFL home.
-
Edmonton
More than 100 'inner-city' Edmontonians hospitalized with shigella infection as outbreak grows
In about a month, a shigella outbreak in Edmonton's "inner-city population" doubled in size, officials say.
-
Vancouver
Large sum of cash found in IKEA hasn’t been claimed for months: RCMP
If you recently lost a large amount of cash while furniture shopping, you may be in luck.
Surrey police: report expected on transition to municipal force
The future of policing in Surrey is expected to become clearer this week. City council is set to receive an update at a meeting Monday night about the transition to a municipal force.
Vancouver police: Missing senior may be in Surrey
A 70-year-old man who recently moved to Vancouver from Surrey is missing.