Sex assault reported in Waterloo Park

Waterloo regional police are investigating a sexual assault at Waterloo Park.

The alleged incident happened in January but wasn’t reported until March.

According to police, a female was walking through the park near Albert and Central streets around 11 p.m. when a stranger assaulted her.

The victim, they added, reported non-life-threatening injuries.

The man is described as approximately 30 years old, with tan skin, a large build, dark hair and a beard.