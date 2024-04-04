KITCHENER
    • Sex assault reported in Waterloo Park

    Waterloo regional police are investigating a sexual assault at Waterloo Park.

    The alleged incident happened in January but wasn’t reported until March.

    According to police, a female was walking through the park near Albert and Central streets around 11 p.m. when a stranger assaulted her.

    The victim, they added, reported non-life-threatening injuries.

    The man is described as approximately 30 years old, with tan skin, a large build, dark hair and a beard.

