KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Sewer blockage leads to continued closure of Kitchener high school

    Grand River Collegiate Institute in Kitchener is seen on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. Grand River Collegiate Institute in Kitchener is seen on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016.

    Grand River Collegiate Institute and Rosemount will be closed for a second day Wednesday.

    In a tweet posted at 5:05 p.m. Tuesday, Waterloo Region District School Board said crews are still working to address a sewer blockage.

    Rental and extracurricular activities have also been cancelled.

    The board says student learning will continue asynchronously where applicable.

