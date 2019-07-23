

CTV Kitchener





A fundraiser for a dog that was found in Waterloo with a myriad of health issues has been a huge success.

Milo was found in Waterloo with a severe skin infection, bacterial and yeast infections and a number of other problems.

"For the skin to become as severely infected as it is, it would have taken months, if not years, to get to this state," said Calla Spencer, the senior manager of marketing and communications at the society, in an email.

The KW Humane Society turned to the community to help pay for his treatments, with an original goal of $1,500.

On Monday, they announced that they had reached almost $4,000.

The money was set to help pay for his ongoing treatment, which is expected to last for some time. As such, Milo is not yet up for adoption.

Any extra money that the fundraiser brings in will go toward other animals at the humane society's centre.

The humane society has been seeking Milo's owner since they found him, but to date nobody has come forward.