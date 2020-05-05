KITCHENER -- Police are investigating after a resident came across a severed pig head and other parts from the animal dumped in a ditch.

Norfolk County OPP received the 911 call around noon on Sunday from Fairground Road in Houghton.

The resident was out for a walk when they noticed the severed parts of a pig in the ditch beside the road, according to officials.

Police are looking into the act of mischief and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.