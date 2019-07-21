

CTV Kitchener





Sunny skies and sweltering heat quickly turned to dark and stormy clouds across most of Southern Ontario.

The humid air formed into rain across Waterloo Region and a large portion of the province Saturday night.

Environment Canada’s severe thunderstorm warning and watch for the area was pulled around 9:30 p.m.

Many heat warning issued to counties across Southern Ontario were later removed.

Environment Canada also warned that the storm that moved from Windsor to Toronto could have produced winds up to 100 kilometres per hour.

Multiple power outages were reported in neighbourhoods across Waterloo-Wellington.

Kitchener Wilmot Hydro says nearly 2,500 people were left in the dark.