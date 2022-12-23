Severe weather dampens holiday shopping rush

The wintery weather is impacting holiday shopping plans for some – on what’s usually one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

On Friday morning, Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener was not as busy as it usually is on the eve of Christmas Eve with the wicked weather keeping some away.

Some local shops shut their doors for the day as way to keep staff and customers safe and off the messy roads.

Play-a-Latte in Kitchener posted on their website that they would be closed for the day due to weather conditions.

There were some who last-minute shoppers at the mall who braved the storm anyway. Some said they had no choice.

“I haven’t done any Christmas shopping yet,” admitted one shopper. "Roads were not that bad. Plows were out. Salters were out. It’s good.”