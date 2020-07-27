KITCHENER -- Southwestern Ontario is bracing for the possibility of severe thunderstorms Monday as temperatures and humidity rise.

A heat warning remains in place for most of southern and western Ontario. Humidex values exceeding 40 C are possible.

The risks of extreme heat are greater for children, seniors, pregnant women and those with chronic illnesses. It is important to never leave people or a pets alone in a parked vehicle.

The high humidity is also playing a role in the possible development of strong thunderstorms. The risk increases later Monday afternoon and evening. Damaging winds up to 90 km/h can be expected. Heavy rain is also possible.

It’s important to remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.

Here's a look at the long range forecast.