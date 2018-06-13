

CTV Kitchener





After receiving one round of rain early Wednesday morning, southern Ontario seems to be in line for more.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued at 1:46 p.m. for Waterloo-Wellington, Oxford-Brant, Huron-Perth, Bruce-Grey and most other areas between Windsor and Ottawa.

At that time, Environment Canada was tracking a line of storms running from the South River area to the Blyth area. The storms were said to be capable of producing wind gusts of 100 km/h and nickel-sized hail.

Communities in our area believed to be in the path of the storms included Mount Forest, Listowel, Elmira, Arthur, Dundalk, Fergus and Erin.

Another line of storms, further south, was expected to hit communities including Woodstock, Ingersoll, Innerkip, Ayr and Paris.

By 2:13 p.m., the Guelph area had been removed from the warning, as severe storms were not expected to hit that region.

Gusts of 100 km/h are strong enough to damage weak buildings, overturn vehicles and break branches off of trees.