KITCHENER -- High heat and humidity are in place once again for Wednesday afternoon, with higher humidity levels than Tuesday in Southwestern Ontario.

The first round of severe thunderstorms passed through early Wednesday morning as a warm front moved in.

Strong thunderstorms could be seen returning in the evening:

According to Environment Canada, the main threats are wind gusts up to 110 km/h, rainfall up to 50 mm in an hour, toonie-sized hail and a couple of tornadoes.

Have a plan if severe weather strikes. When thunder roars go indoors and stay alert with current advisories issued by Environment Canada.

Heat warnings remain in place, but the passing of a cold front will drastically drop the temperatures and humidity levels.

Temperatures by the weekend fall between five and 10 degrees Celsius below seasonal, but a stretch of sunshine is in store.

