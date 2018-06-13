

CTV Kitchener





Several lines of thunderstorms moved through southern Ontario Wednesday afternoon, resulting in power outages and reports of damage.

As of 3:15 p.m., Hydro One was reporting more than 1,900 customers without power in rural areas north, south and west of Woodstock.

In total, more than 5,000 properties serviced by Hydro One in southern Ontario were said to be without electricity at that time.

The Woodstock area appeared to have been among the hardest hit, with police warning people to stay away from several major streets due to downed hydro lines.

Traffic Alert - Police are asking people/motorists to stay away from the areas of Lansdowne,Devonshire,Springbank due to hydro line/poles down concerns. — Woodstock Police (@Woodstock_PS) June 13, 2018

Environment Canada had severe thunderstorms in place for most of southern Ontario through the afternoon as it tracked the continuing series of storms.