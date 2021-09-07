Severe thunderstorms, 110 km/h winds possible in Waterloo-Wellington: Environment Canada

KITCHENER -

Environment Canada says severe thunderstorms could bring hail and strong winds gusting up to 110 kilometres per hour on Tuesday evening.

The weather agency issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Guelph, Erin, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Mouth Forest and Wellington County around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The watch said there is also a risk of a tornado.

According to the alert from the weather agency, the storm could bring hail up to two centimetres in diameter and localized heavy rainfall.

Anyone who sees dangerous weather conditions is encouraged to seek shelter immediately.