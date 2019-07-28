

CTV Kitchener





Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Waterloo-Wellington area and several other counties across Southern Ontario.

The agency says there may be 50 mm of rain in an hour less and wind gusts up to 90 km/h for Sunday afternoon and into the evening.

A weak cold front slowly moving in from the north is said to be the reason for the potential severe weather.

Environment Canada and the Office of the Fire Marshal are reminding residents to take cover inside at the sound of thunder.