Severe thunderstorm watch issued to Waterloo-Wellington

KITCHENER -

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

Just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, the agency said conditions were favourable for more than 50 millimetres of rain and strong wind gusts.

Shortly afterwards, Environment Canada issued a thunderstorm warning for Waterloo Region, adding they were tracking one just south of Kitchener. The warning was called off at 3:15 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to take cover and find shelter immediately if they see threatening weather as well as be wary of washouts near rivers, creeks, and culverts.

Severe thunderstom watches have also been issued to Dufferin-Innisfil, Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth, and Oxford-Brant.