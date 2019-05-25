

CTV Kitchener





Environment Canada is expecting thunderstorms across most of Southern Ontario.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Saturday afternoon in the Region of Waterloo and Wellington County.

The agency says the main threats associated with storms of this nature are strong wind gusts, hail, and a chance of localized flooding.

They warn that wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break tree branches, and overturn vehicles.

“Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!” Environment Canada said in a release.