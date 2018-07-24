

CTV Kitchener





Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the region and surrounding areas.

The watch is in effect for:

Guelph - Erin - Southern Wellington County

Kitchener - Cambridge - Region of Waterloo

Mount Forest - Arthur - North Wellington County

The watch was issued at 1:48 p.m.

Conditions were favourable for severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening.

Main threats according to the Environment Canada website were torrential downpours of 50 millimeters in an hour or less, and gusts of wind over 90 kilometres per hour.

It is recommended that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.