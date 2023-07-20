Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for southwestern Ontario

Environment Canada is issuing a severe thunderstorm watch across southwestern Ontario, including the risk of a tornado.

On Thursday just after 2 p.m.., the national weather agency said conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms this afternoon into this evening.

Some of the potential hazards include the risk of a tornado, wind gusts up to 100 km/h, large hail, and 30 to 50 mm of rainfall.

According to Environment Canada, there is a risk for an isolated tornado in areas south of Georgian Bay.

The threat of a severe thunderstorm is expected to ease this evening as a front moves through the area.