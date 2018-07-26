

CTV Kitchener





Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the region and surrounding areas.

The watch is in effect for:

Guelph - Erin - Southern Wellington County

Kitchener - Cambridge - Region of Waterloo

Mount Forest - Arthur - North Wellington County

The watch was issued at 10:53 a.m.

Environment Canada says the storms will likely hit southern Ontario during the afternoon or early evening hours.

The main threats include isolated damaging wind gusts, small hail, torrential downpours, and frequent lightening.

It is recommended that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.