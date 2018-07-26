Featured
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for region and surrounding areas
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, July 26, 2018 11:07AM EDT
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the region and surrounding areas.
The watch is in effect for:
- Guelph - Erin - Southern Wellington County
- Kitchener - Cambridge - Region of Waterloo
- Mount Forest - Arthur - North Wellington County
The watch was issued at 10:53 a.m.
Environment Canada says the storms will likely hit southern Ontario during the afternoon or early evening hours.
The main threats include isolated damaging wind gusts, small hail, torrential downpours, and frequent lightening.
It is recommended that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.