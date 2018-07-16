

CTV Kitchener





Environment Canada released a statement warning of a severe thunderstorm watch Monday morning.

It is in effect for the following regions:

Guelph – Erin – Southern Wellington County

Kitchener – Cambridge – Region of Waterloo

Mount Forest – Arthur – Northern Wellington County

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when conditions could allow the development of thunderstorms that can produce large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall, the EC website said.

It is recommended that you take cover if such weather is approaching you, ideally by going indoors and never by standing under a tree.

The weather watch should diminish by the evening.

Five people and a dog were struck by lightning near Tillsonburg on June 18 after taking cover under a maple tree.

Their injuries were found to be minor, but six to ten Canadians per year are killed by lightning.