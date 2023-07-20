Severe thunderstorm watch ends for southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch across southwestern Ontario, including the risk of a tornado.
On Thursday just after 2 p.m.., the national weather agency said conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms this afternoon into this evening.
Some of the potential hazards included the risk of a tornado, wind gusts up to 100 km/h, large hail, and 30 to 50 mm of rainfall.
According to Environment Canada, there was a risk for an isolated tornado in areas south of Georgian Bay.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Understanding Bill C-18: Canada's Online News Act explained
Bill C-18, the Online News Act, has passed into law. But what does this bill, as well as plans by Google and Meta’s to start blocking Canadian news links, actually mean for Canadians?
Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96
Tony Bennett, the eminent stylist and last of the great saloon singers whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as 'I Left My Heart In San Francisco' graced a decadeslong career, has died at 96.
Paul Bernardo to remain in medium-security prison, corrections review finds decision to transfer 'sound'
The highly contentious decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison was 'sound' and followed all applicable laws, a review has found. The transfer will stand, but the report has sparked calls from the victims' families and politicians for policy change.
N.L. judge upholds Trudeau Foundation bid to have sex harassment suit heard in Quebec
The Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court has sided with the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation in its bid to have a sexual harassment case heard in Quebec.
End in sight for B.C. port strike? New tentative deal reached, union says
Leadership for the union representing striking B.C. dockworkers is set to have an emergency meeting Friday to decide if they will send a proposed deal to members for a vote – which could end the uncertainty at the ports.
Five years on, Toronto's Danforth shooting vivid for those affected, gun control key issue
It may have been five years since a gunman went on a shooting rampage through Toronto's Greektown, but the horror of what Demircan saw after being grazed by a bullet that night still hits hard.
Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other tech firms agree to AI safeguards set by the White House
Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other companies that are leading the development of artificial intelligence technology have agreed to meet a set of AI safeguards brokered by President Joe Biden's administration.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
The union representing striking B.C. dockworkers is set to have an emergency meeting today, Paul Bernardo will stay at a medium-security prison after a review, and an increase to the Canada Child Benefit.
Less than a quarter of Canadians are happy with how the government spends money: Ipsos survey
Less than a quarter of Canadians think the federal government is properly spending money on the most important issues facing the country, according to a new survey.
London
-
Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96
Tony Bennett, the eminent stylist and last of the great saloon singers whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as 'I Left My Heart In San Francisco' graced a decadeslong career, has died at 96.
-
All watches and warnings lifted for London-Middlesex, neighbouring counties
All watches and warnings have been lifted for London-Middlesex and surrounding counties after powerful thunderstorms battered the region on Thursday.
-
OPP renew plea to locate Bayham, Ont. man missing for one year
Police in Elgin County are appealing once again to the public in helping locate a Bayham man who has been missing since June of last year.
Windsor
-
Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96
Tony Bennett, the eminent stylist and last of the great saloon singers whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as 'I Left My Heart In San Francisco' graced a decadeslong career, has died at 96.
-
Windsor-Essex forecast for July 21, 2023
There is still a chance of showers Friday before things clear up briefly for Saturday and back to rain to close out the weekend.
-
Cleanup begins after swift Thursday thunderstorm
A thunderstorm that swiftly swept through Windsor-Essex Thursday left a trail of power outages and downed branches in its wake that look to take days to clean up.
Barrie
-
Human trafficking probe at autism camp leaves Ont. community shaken
One day after the owner of an Ontario camp for children with autism and her convicted sex offender husband were arrested in a human trafficking investigation, the focus turned to those left impacted.
-
Damage reported in Barrie after storm rolls through: Environment Canada
Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for parts of Simcoe County Thursday afternoon, saying meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that could produce damaging winds, hail and intense rain.
-
Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping suspect released on bail
A fourth suspect charged in the kidnapping disappearance of Elnaz Hajtamiri has been released on bail.
Northern Ontario
-
Trudeau cuts appearance in Belleville, Ont., short as protesters swarm motorcade
An event for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was cut short in Belleville, Ont., today after nearly 100 protesters surrounded him and his motorcade.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario pop and juice recycling fee program halted as province looks into deposit-return system
An Ontario program that would have seen producers of non-alcoholic beverages like pop cans and juice bottles pay recycling fees has been put on hold.
-
One person dead after vehicle ends up in Georgian Bay
One person has died after a vehicle was submerged in the water of Georgian Bay Wednesday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's what you need to know about the O-Train shutdown and R1 service today
OC Transpo is detouring R1 replacement buses down Albert and Slater streets and launching a new shuttle bus from Lees Station to help deliver the "best possible service", as the O-Train shutdown continues for a fourth full day.
-
new this morning
new this morning | Rainy start to Friday after overnight storm
It's a rainy start to Friday after thunderstorms moved through the region overnight.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: July 21-23
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario pop and juice recycling fee program halted as province looks into deposit-return system
An Ontario program that would have seen producers of non-alcoholic beverages like pop cans and juice bottles pay recycling fees has been put on hold.
-
Five years on, Toronto's Danforth shooting vivid for those affected, gun control key issue
It may have been five years since a gunman went on a shooting rampage through Toronto's Greektown, but the horror of what Demircan saw after being grazed by a bullet that night still hits hard.
-
Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96
Tony Bennett, the eminent stylist and last of the great saloon singers whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as 'I Left My Heart In San Francisco' graced a decadeslong career, has died at 96.
Montreal
-
Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96
Tony Bennett, the eminent stylist and last of the great saloon singers whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as 'I Left My Heart In San Francisco' graced a decadeslong career, has died at 96.
-
Police arrest five in second raid at illegal Montreal magic mushroom shop, second location could open in Laval
Police have raided an illegal magic mushroom shop east of downtown Montreal for the second time since it opened its doors earlier this month.
-
More Quebecers on European getaways, Gaspesie top local destination: CAA survey
The traditional construction holiday kicks off this Sunday and runs until August 5. This summer, more Quebecers will be travelling to Europe, even though the majority will be vacationing in the province, according to a survey conducted by CAA-Quebec.
Atlantic
-
Plans for overdose prevention site in Charlottetown moving forward, despite community push back
Many residents of Charlottetown are unsure on the announcement of an overdose prevention site in the city, after the meeting Wednesday got turned contentious.
-
Third man charged with first-degree murder in Dieppe man’s killing
A third man has been charged with first-degree murder after a man was shot and killed Dieppe, N.B., last month.
-
Some residents criticize police presence in rural N.B. communities
RCMP in New Brunswick have been under fire in some rural communities for what many are calling lack of services.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg mayor is supportive of landfill search for remains, Indigenous leaders say
Some Manitoba Indigenous leaders say Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham has offered support for a landfill search for human remains, but the province continues to be an obstacle.
-
How a giant mosquito has put this tiny Manitoba community on the map
Mosquitoes - the summer pest that you wish would just go away. But for one small community about an hour north of Winnipeg, the nuisance has put them on the map and caught the eye of a major bug spray brand.
-
'A human rights matter': Winnipeg MP calls on United Nations for help with landfill search
A Winnipeg MP is asking the United Nations (UN) for help in the fight to have a Manitoba landfill searched for the remains of two Indigenous women.
Calgary
-
Woman killed in hit-and-run in northeast Calgary
A woman is dead after she was struck by an SUV while crossing the street in northeast Calgary Friday.
-
Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96
Tony Bennett, the eminent stylist and last of the great saloon singers whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as 'I Left My Heart In San Francisco' graced a decadeslong career, has died at 96.
-
Electricity rates figure to be affordability and utilities minister Nathan Neudorf's 'toughest task'
Alberta’s affordability and utilities minister, Nathan Neudorf got his marching orders from premier Danielle Smith this week.
Edmonton
-
'It's broken': Smith urges Albertans to get off of 'misnamed' regulated rate option power
Alberta's premier says anyone who can ditch the regulated rate option (RRO) for electricity should do so, while her government works on ways to help people struggling with high utility bills.
-
End in sight for B.C. port strike? New tentative deal reached, union says
Leadership for the union representing striking B.C. dockworkers is set to have an emergency meeting Friday to decide if they will send a proposed deal to members for a vote – which could end the uncertainty at the ports.
-
Winnipeg Blue Bombers wear down Edmonton Elks in 28-14 victory
Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros unleashed a long bomb to show that he had solved the Edmonton Elks' defence in the second half of a 28-14 win Thursday.
Vancouver
-
Mother in B.C. Amber Alert case seen in Kamloops last weekend, may be accompanied by 2 men
Mounties say the suspect in an ongoing B.C. Amber Alert was seen grocery shopping in Kamloops last weekend.
-
Man arrested after pulling knife on paramedics, Vancouver police say
A man who allegedly pulled a knife on paramedics was arrested in downtown Vancouver Thursday evening by police officers who surrounded the ambulance with weapons drawn.
-
End in sight for B.C. port strike? New tentative deal reached, union says
Leadership for the union representing striking B.C. dockworkers is set to have an emergency meeting Friday to decide if they will send a proposed deal to members for a vote – which could end the uncertainty at the ports.