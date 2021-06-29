WATERLOO -- A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Kitchener, Cambridge and the Region of Waterloo.

Environment Canada issued the warning around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, with meteorologists tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts.

Wind gusts up to 90 km/h are possible, which can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings and break branches off of trees.

Officials say hail and heavy rain are also possible.

Other impacted areas include New Hamburg, Wellesley, Gads Hill, Amulree, Phillipsburg and Baden.

Residents are urged to take cover if threatening weather approaches.