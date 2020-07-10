KITCHENER -- Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Waterloo Region.

The weather agency says it's tracking a severe storm that could bring strong wind gusts, hail and heavy rain. Waterloo, Kitchener, Guelph and Elora are among the communities under the warning.

People are advised to take shelter immediately if they see threatening weather. Downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, and storms bring the risk of lightning strikes.