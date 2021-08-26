Severe thunderstorm warning ended for Waterloo Region

Waterloo -

Environment Canada has ended a severe thunderstorm warning for the Region of Waterloo.

The storm warning was issued around 6:30 p.m. and was in effect for Kitchener, Cambridge, the Region of Waterloo, Guelph, Erin and South Wellington County

The warning for the Guelph area ended around 7:30 p.m., and the warning for Waterloo Region ended shortly before 8 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorm.