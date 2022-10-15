Several weapons brandished during altercation, multiple injuries reported
Several weapons, including a BB gun, were brandished during a physical altercation involving nearly a dozen youths, according to Waterloo regional police.
Police said one of the youths was struck when the BB gun was fired.
On Friday, around 4:40 p.m., police responded to the area of Fischer-Hallman Road and Queen’s Boulevard for reports of approximately 10 youths involved in a physical altercation.
Two of the involved youths sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the altercation and three witnesses also sustained minor injuries while attempting to intervene, according to police.
Police said before arrival, a number of the involved individuals fled the scene.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who was in the area and may have cell phone or dashcam footage is encouraged to contact police by calling 519-570-9777.
