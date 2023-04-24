Several University of Guelph buildings evacuated due to 'security risk'

Three buildings at the University of Guelph have been evacuated and a section of campus has been taped off by police.

In a message sent out via the university’s alert system at 10:20 a.m., Campus Safety ordered the evacuation of Rozanski Hall, the Bullring, and the Landscape Architecture building due to a “security risk.”

The university has not specified the nature of the risk, but warned staff and students not to smoke, use matches or lighters, or turn on any electrical switches or appliances in the area, in case of an explosion or gas leak.

In an update posted online, the university said everyone in the area has been moved to a safe space and emergency services are on scene.

A Campus Fire Safety vehicle on scene at the University of Guelph on April 24, 2023. (Krista Sharpe/CTV Kitchener)

Students tell CTV News they were in exams this morning when the fire alarm went off and they were told to evacuate.

“Our teacher just calmly told us to leave our papers, leave our bags and just walk out, do the regular fire drill stuff – nothing too crazy," second-year student Liam Calhoun said. "Then everything got taped off, we were just told to stay away from the building."

"That’s the majority of the information we were given, just that it would take a couple more hours until we were able to gather our things."

Calhoun was actually writing his last exam of the semester and getting ready to leave for the summer. He said it's a bit disappointing he’ll now have to stay longer.

"It’s not the best thing, but honestly not much you can do about it," he said. "You just keep on going and hopefully they figure it all out and everyone’s safe."

Exams scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at Rozanski Hall have been rescheduled to Wednesday April 26.

The university said exams set to take place at Rozanski Hall at 2:30 p.m. will happen in alternate locations. Exams scheduled for Rozanski Hall at 7 p.m. will proceed as planned.

Exam Rescheduling:

2:30 p.m. exams in Rozanski Hall will proceed in alternative locations. Instructors will notify students of the updated exam location. — University of Guelph (@uofg) April 24, 2023

This is a breaking news story, more to come.