Several U of G buildings evacuated due to 'security risk'

Three buildings on the University of Guelph campus have been ordered to evacuate.

In a message sent out via the university’s alert system at 10:20 a.m., Campus Safety said the evacuation of Rozanski Hall, the Bullring, and the Landscape Architecture building is due to a “security risk.”

The university has not specified the nature of the risk, but warned staff and students not to smoke, use matches or lighters, or turn on any electrical switches or appliances in the area, in case of an explosion or gas leak.

In an updated posted online, the university said everyone in the area has been moved to a safe space and emergency services are on scene.

Exams scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at Rozanski Hall have been cancelled.

This is a breaking news story, more to come.