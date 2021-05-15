KITCHENER -- Wellington County OPP have made several arrests relating to an armed robbery near Belwood Lake.

They say three suspects broke into a Sideroad 15 residence in Centre Wellington Township around 5 a.m. Saturday.

According to officials, the suspects confronted the occupants with a handgunand stole household items that included electronics.

All three suspects were described as males in their teens or early 20s wearing dark clothing.

On Sunday, OPP announced that several suspects related to this incident were arrested near the Collingwood area.