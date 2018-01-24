

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





High river levels and ice jams have combined to force a number of road closures in Waterloo Region – including on some of the region’s busier rural roads.

One of the most noticeable closures was on Blair Road between Langdon Drive and George Street. As of late Wednesday morning, much of that section of Blair remained underwater. The Grand River Conservation Authority had reported an ice jam in the area.

Several closures were also in effect in Wilmot Township, including Oxford-Waterloo Road between Tye and Puddicombe roads, Wilby Road between Nafziger and Sandhills roads, and the entirety of Lisbon Road.

All closures were expected to remain in effect until water levels receded.

According to Grand River Conservation Authority data, river levels were beginning to recede across Waterloo Region Wednesday morning after peaking overnight.

As of noon, water levels were still increasing further downstream in Brantford – where Gilkison Street was closed – and York.

Levels in the Nith River had peaked Tuesday night in most areas, although flows continued to increase toward Canning on Wednesday.