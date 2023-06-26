Several road closures in Kitchener as construction season continues

Construction season has been in full swing for a few weeks now, and the City of Kitchener has released a list of some of the road closures this summer.

There are several road closures along Victoria Street South, including utility work being completed at Victoria Street South and West Avenue.

According to the City of Kitchener’s website, it will be a continuous full closure of the intersection from June 26 until July 14.

On Monday afternoon, work was underway in that area, and it was completely blocked off to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

There are also shorter road closures like at Wellington Street from Ahrehs Street West to Breithaupt Street. The area will be closed from June 26 until June 30 for a railway track replacement.

Wellington Street construction seen on June 26, 2023. (CTV News/Dan Lauckner)

On Monday afternoon, a CN truck could be seen blocking off the intersection.

For a full list of road closures in Kitchener this summer, click here.