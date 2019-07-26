

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are warning the community after receiving several reports of residents falling victim to counterfeit money.

Since January, police have received more than 205 incidents around the issue.

In most cases, $20, $50 and $100 bills have been passed at local retail and fast food businesses.

"If you know your notes, you'll be able to detect a counterfeit at a glance and protect yourself from fraud," Mike Payne said, a detective from the fraud unit.

Police suggest that if you believe it's counterfeit, you should: