Several reports of counterfeit money in Waterloo Region
A closer look at the holographic security features on the Bank of Canada's polymer $20 bill. (Jeff Long / CTV Toronto)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, July 26, 2019 12:12PM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police are warning the community after receiving several reports of residents falling victim to counterfeit money.
Since January, police have received more than 205 incidents around the issue.
In most cases, $20, $50 and $100 bills have been passed at local retail and fast food businesses.
"If you know your notes, you'll be able to detect a counterfeit at a glance and protect yourself from fraud," Mike Payne said, a detective from the fraud unit.
Police suggest that if you believe it's counterfeit, you should:
- Politely refuse the note and explain that you suspect it may be counterfeit
- Ask for another note (and check it too)
- Advise the person to check the note with local police
- Inform your local police of a possible attempt to pass suspected counterfeit money
- Be courteous and remember that the person in possession of the bill could be an innocent victim who does not realize that the note is suspicious