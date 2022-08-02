Several people found with stab wounds after disturbance in Waterloo

Three people were located with stab wounds after an incident in Waterloo’s University district on Monday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS)

On August 1, around 10 p.m., police responded to the area of King Street North and James Street in Waterloo for reports of a disturbance.

Police said upon arrival, they located two individuals suffering from stab wounds. Both were transported to hospital with serious injuries. A third individual was located at an apartment and was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Police have charged a 22-year-old Scarborough man and a 21-year-old Toronto man with failing to comply with undertaking.

The third individual, a 22-year-old Waterloo man, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.