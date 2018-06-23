

CTV Kitchener





Some familiar faces are headed to the NHL this season.

Three of the new drafts announced Saturday previously played for the Kitchener Rangers.

Adam Mascherin was picked in the fourth round by the Dallas Stars.

He had re-entered the draft after failing to sign an agreement with the Florida Panthers back in 2016.

The Stars also chose Mascherin’s teammate Riley Damiani, in the fifth round.

The Winnipeg Jets picked up Rangers defenceman Giovanni Vallati.

Elora’s Mitchell Hoelscher, who plays for Ottawa 67’s, was a sixth round pick heading to the New Jersey Devil’s.

He played out his minor hockey days on the Waterloo Wolves.

Two Guelph Storm players were also picked up in the draft.

Riley Merkley was drafted in the first round making him the 21st overall pick, heading to the San Jose Sharks.

Cameron Hillis from the Storm was also drafted and is headed to the Montreal Canadiens.