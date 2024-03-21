KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Several injuries following crash in Perth County

    An undated photo of a Wellington County OPP cruiser. (CTV) An undated photo of a Wellington County OPP cruiser. (CTV)
    Several people have been hurt, and at least one has been seriously injured, after a crash in Perth County Wednesday afternoon.

    Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle collision on Perth Road 180 between Line 26 and 28.

    Four people were taken to a local hospital and at least one person had serious injuries, according to OPP.

    Roads in the area were closed for the investigation.

