Several Guelph homes without power after crash
Published Thursday, November 5, 2020 9:29PM EST
KITCHENER -- A crash knocked out power to nearly a dozen homes in Guelph on Thursday.
Police say a vehicle hit a hydro pole on Delhi Street. Crews closed some roads in the area to make the repairs, and officials say there were live wires on the ground following the crash.
Around 11 homes were without power and no one was injured.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.